Stand-up comedian and rapper Munawar Faruqui, who is known for his unique take on life and witty observations, is currently seen as a contestant in the reality show ‘Bigg Boss 17.’ He recently revealed that he doesn’t want to confine himself to a specific identity and that he has no interest in creating a carefully crafted persona.

Following the grand premiere of the new season of ‘Bigg Boss’, the show has shaken things up in its 17th edition. This time, the show – hosted by superstar Salman Khan, introduces an exciting twist: ‘Iss baar game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same.’

The Bigg Boss 17 boss has announced that there will be favoritism and unequal treatment, adding more spice to the show for its audiences all over. The participants are expected to follow the three mantras of ‘Dil, Dimaag aur Dum’ to succeed in the game.

Munawar Faruqui has opened up on the identity that he would like to create for himself through ‘Bigg Boss 17’. He said, “I am an artist, and I don’t want to confine myself to a specific identity. I have no interest in creating a carefully crafted persona.”

“I aim to entertain my audience and intend to be as authentic as I am. The plan is to showcase all the facets of my personality – sometimes humorous, occasionally intense, and a bit silly. People may have formed preconceived notions about me, but I hope that these assumptions will be completely dispelled,” the comedian shared.

Munawar Faruqui said that he was initially slated to join ‘Bigg Boss 16’ and ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, but that didn’t come to fruition. He said, “It’s hard to believe that I’m now a part of the 17th edition of ‘Bigg Boss’. In my stand-up routines, I’ve often included my humorous observations about this show. It feels surreal to be a contestant on it.”

He also said that the show is a great way to challenge himself, and grow as a person while living with different people. “I see it as a social experiment and I’m up for testing my skills in performing tasks and offering entertainment,” said the singer of ‘Malaal’.

The winner of ‘Lock Upp 1’ said he thinks the show is a human version of a zoo in the sense that people are confined to a place and compelled to deal with each other.

Munawar revealed his biggest strength, and said he can laugh at himself and the situation. “I’m very positive and it takes a lot to dampen my spirit. It’s very easy for me to make friends and bring out the best people. I’m open to learning things from others and I accept my mistakes readily. My sense of humour is the result of the experiences I’ve had. I’m sure I’m going to get great material for my stand-up routines from this show,” he shared.

The current contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors, and JioCinema.

