Rapper and singer Dino James, who has lifted the coveted trophy of stunt based reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13, shared initially that he had rejected the offer of entering the show, revealing that endurance and strength have been his best companion.

Hosted by action maestro Rohit Shetty, the 13th edition of the show has concluded after a rollercoaster ride of emotions, entertainment, and adventures.

After a life-altering journey, Dino James won the game-changing season, whereas Arjit Taneja and Aishwarya Sharma stood as the first and second runners-up respectively, giving the winner a tough fight.

Speaking to IANS, Dino shared about his journey, apprehensions, fears, Rohit Shetty and more. He had apprehensions before entering the show.

Dino said: “Yes, I did have apprehensions before entering the show. I, in fact, rejected the offer when it first came through because I didn’t know enough about how much I could resonate with it, but I also saw it as an opportunity for personal growth and a chance to inspire others to conquer their fears.”

By the end of the show, he performed 16 stunts and won nine of them. He established himself as a formidable competitor at the outset of the season. He was everyone’s favorite stunt partner because he built credibility as a daredevil, who could pull off stunts impeccably.

Describing his ‘KKK 13’ journey, Dino said it was an exhilarating rollercoaster ride filled with adrenaline-pumping challenges and unforgettable moments.

“It was an experience that pushed me to do better than yesterday and allowed me to discover new facets of myself, it is a very different show. Brings out the chill side in you while all the contestants live together for couple months and compete with each other,” said the ‘Hancock’ singer.

He further shared: “I hardly felt like I was competing because there was so much love and positive energy around that we all just wanted to put our best foot forward.”

Apart from performing stunts to perfection, Dino entertained the contestants and the viewers by whipping out spontaneous raps. Rohit Shetty appreciated the rapper for being fearless not only while performing stunts, but also as he voiced his opinion when it mattered.

Talking about the host, Dino said: “I’ve had the privilege of learning from the incredible Rohit Shetty, whose resilience, leadership, and never-give-up attitude left a lasting impact on me.”

The ‘Wishlist’ singer called Rohit his big brother figure and a mentor.

What kind of fears did he overcome in the show?

Dino said: “I learned that with determination and the right mindset, one can overcome almost anything. It is not like I didn’t have my set of fears, but a lot of activities on stunts came to me naturally because as a kid I used to climb mountains a lot, endurance and strength have been my best companion, and nothing can be a success without a positive mindset.”

