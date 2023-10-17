Bigg Boss 17: Ankita Lokhande & Munawar Faruqui Disagree As Anurag Dhobal Gives Them House Duties

It was just the first day, and disagreements topped with arguments had already started in Bigg Boss 17 hosted by Salman Khan.

A new promo shared by the channel shows disagreement over house duties by Munawar Faruqui and Ankita Lokhande.

The Bigg Boss promo shows the members of the three houses, ‘Dil’, ‘Dimaag’, and ‘Dum’, discussing house chores.

Anurag Dhobal is heard saying: “We have decided to give kitchen duties to Ankita.” To this, she disagrees.

Later, Munawar is also seen saying “no no” to something Anurag said. Aishwarya Sharma also got angry and can be heard saying: “Teeno time ka zimmedari sirf do logo ko de rahe ho.”

An angry Anurag then said: “Punishment ke liye taiyaar rehna fir.”

The contestants of this season of Bigg Boss currently are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

