Bigg Boss 17 has begun and fans cannot keep calm. One of the most controversial reality shows has made its way back to TV after 16 successful seasons. Hosted by Salman Khan, the show has entered its second day and the drama is already high voltage!

Bigg Boss contestants have already started their fights and misunderstandings. In the latest promo released by Colors TV, we can see everyone taking Mannara Chopra’s name when Bigg Boss asks ‘Who do you think is a casting mistake’. Everyone is seen nominating Mannara and fans think she is being targeted.

Colors TV shared the promo on Instagram and wrote, “Dil, dimaag aur dum ke khel mein mila Mannara ko chautha D – Dhoka. 😲 Dekhiye #BiggBoss17, Mon-Fri 10PM & Sat-Sun 9PM sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par.”

Soon fans started commenting on the video. One user wrote, “Mannara seems genuine and real. Her bonding with Munawar is entertaining🔥 at first aisa lag raha tha ki overacting karti hai, but now her conversations with Munawar are funny😂❤️,” while another read, “Why everybody is targeting mannara? Feeling sad for her. I like ❤ mannara.!!”

Another comment read, “Mannara is better than fake contestants like Isha and Abhishek who fight on stage and become friends immediately in the house😂 Mannara and Munawar ki friendship is great❤️❤️❤️, while another netizen read, “I started liking this girl mannara …don’t know why😃”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Meanwhile, there is trouble in paradise as Ankita Lokhande gets upset with her husband Vicky Jain. This happened after Bigg Boss told Lokhande’s husband, “Vicky bhaiya, dimag chalane ka itna hi shauk hain toh kyun gaye Ankita ke peeche peeche makaan number ek mein gaye? Sayad national TV pe dikhana tha main toh apni patni se bohot pyaar karta hoon. ” (Vicky, if you really want to apply your brains then why did you go behind your wife to house number one, maybe you just want to show on national television that you love your wife.)

Ankita gets upset and leaves after she hears this. Looks like the drama quotient is just getting higher each day!

The final contestants of this season are Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui, Anurag Dobhal, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Navid Sole, Sana Raees Khan, Jigna Vora, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Sunny Arya, Sonia Bansal, Khanzaadi, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, and Isha Malviya. These 17 contestants have been locked in the house. The show’s first episode aired on October 15.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17 Promo: Vicky Jain Upsets Wife Ankita Lokhande After Discussing Strategies To Change Rooms – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News