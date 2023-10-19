Actress Ankita Lokhande, a part of the lineup of contestants in Bigg Boss 17, has revealed her plans to have a child next year.

Ankita and her husband, Vicky Jain, are currently seen in the ‘Bigg Boss’ house.

Ankita Lokhande, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, and Firoza Khan sat in the garden area. In a candid conversation, Ankita said she agreed to do ‘Bigg Boss’ this year because of Vicky.

“He has always watched the show and wanted to be a part of it,” said Ankita. That’s what made the couple to be a part of Bigg Boss 17.

Besides that, Ankita Lokhande also mentioned that they chose to be a part of the show this year as they might plan a baby next year.

Earlier in the day, the makers shared a new promo wherein Ankita can be seen as emotional and teary-eyed and is talking to Vicky (Vikas).

She said: “You are taking this relationship very casually. Tumne mujhe ghar se aate waqt bola tha ham sab saath rahenge, ham dono to kahin nahi hain. Bigg Boss me mai kyun jaa rahi thi. Mere pas ab support nahi hai.”

The actress further said: “Mere liye mujhe duniya hurt nahi kar sakti, mera insaan kar sakta hai. Or mai hurt ho rahi hun. I am lonely.”

The current contestants of ‘Bigg Boss 17’ are Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Abhishek Kumar, Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Soniya Bansal, and Mannara Chopra.

The show airs on Colors and JioCinema.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 17: TV Couple Neil Bhatt Makes A Shocking Revelation To Wife Aishwarya Sharma, Feels “Yahan Bahut Saare Log Hai Jo Alag Karna Chahate”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News