Parineeti Chopra is tying the knot with Indian politician and AAP leader Raghav Chadha in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur, and while we’re waiting for the couple to share the first official pictures, we have got you actresses’ net worth in 2023, and it’s a whopping amount, proving she’s a self-made woman. Pari has done commendable work in Hindi cinema over the years and owns a plush abode in Mumbai and a crazy collection of cars and endorsements in her kitty. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Parineeti enjoys a huge fan following on social media and has over 42 million followers on Instagram. The actress often gives a glimpse of the luxurious life, and we love her PDA-filled pictures with beau Raghav.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, talking about Parineeti Chopra’s staggering net worth in 2023 is reportedly Rs 60 crores. The beauty has a cosy yet opulent apartment in Mumbai with a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea.

The house has a beautiful vibe and is mostly done in white and off-white accents with aesthetically pleasing views from every corner.

Take a look at some of the house pics below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @parineetichopra

The house is reportedly worth Rs 22 crores, according to Housing.com, and Parineeti Chopra also has a car collection which includes some high-end brands like an Audi A6, a Jaguar XJL, and an Audi Q5. The Chopra’s, indeed, know how to live a lavish lifestyle and chase their dreams!

Talking about brand endorsements, she’s often seen promoting brands like Lux, Vadilal, Nivea, the clothing brand Lyra, Medimix, the beauty brand Avon, Boro Plus, and Kurkure, to name a few.

All these assets sum up to Rs 60 crores, and Mimi Didi has rightly taught Parineeti Chopra how to make money in showbiz!

Must Read: When Bride-To-Be Parineeti Chopra’s Body-Hugging Dress Turned Out To Be A Fashion Disaster Resulting In An Awkard Public Mishap, But She Learnt It From Her ‘Miss World’ Mimi Didi On How To Handle It Like A Champ!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News