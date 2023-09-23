Priyanka Chopra has now become a global name, and after carving her path in Hollywood and marrying pop singer Nick Jonas, she is a name known by almost everyone across the globe. However, the diva had started her journey after becoming Miss World and then stepping into Bollywood. And in B’town, while we have seen many strong friendships, we have seen many to break too.

Once, in a conversation, Priyanka was asked a tricky question about her feud with any Bollywood actresses, and the Agneepath actress sort of hinted at a cold war with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Katrina Kaif. Well, scroll ahead to watch it, as the old video is going viral on the internet again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra has an undivided fan following across the globe, and we can’t deny the fact that it’s all for good reasons. Her acting skills, loving nature, gorgeous looks, fashion sense, and the list goes on, but is the diva on good terms with her colleagues? Well, once, when PeeCee had appeared on Aap Ki Adalat show, she was asked “Jinke naam ‘K’ se shuru hote hai – Katrina (Kaif), Kareena (Kapoor Khan), Kangana (Ranaut) sabko aapse problem hoti hai?”

The actress was quick to respond and said, “Kangana ko mujhse problem hai? Nai nai, yeh aap kya keh rahe hai. Kangana ko mujhse kabse problem hogayi?” The host of Aap Ki Adalat, Rajat Sharma further pestered jokingly, “Iska matlab baaki do logo se toh hai”, hinting at Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra can be seen laughing.

Check out the video here as it is going viral on Instagram, shared from Kangana Ranaut’s fan page, ‘kangana_fame’:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Diva KanganaRanaut 👑💖 (@kangana_fame)

One netizen commented on it, “When did Katrina have a problem with her..I don’t think she had problems with anyone ever..kareena and kangana yes!”

Another one wrote, “Kat has no problem with anyone, she is the only unproblematic person ❤️”

“Kangana ko nhi hai, but Priyanka ko hai !!! Priyanka ne Diljit ki side liya tha tab Diljit Kangana ke fight ho rhe the, lekin recently, issi saal, jab Priyanka ne phir se boli ki Bollywood mein usse corner kiya gaya tha toh Kangana phir se Priyanka ke support mein aa gayi !!!” Another comment read.

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Kangana Ranaut were seen together sharing screens in Fashion.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: When John Abraham Recalled A Group Of Girls Assaulting & Leaving Him ‘Bleeding’ As One Of Them “Wanted My Skin In Her Nails”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News