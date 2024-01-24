Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Teaser Review: Akshay Kumar & Tiger Shroff's Soldier & Shaitaan Blend In A 'Beastly Massy' Film Is The Need Of The Hour

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff’s Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is releasing on Eid and is going to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan. Now, the much-awaited teaser of the action biggie helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar has dropped, and it has evoked the same old familiar tone of Akshay Kumar, which arises while he plays a Deshbhakt.

The film has Akshay and Tiger playing two patriots who are on a mission to save India. While they offer a glimpse into their Soldier Vs. Shaitan mode, they also bring a massy and beastly film to the table.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is said to be one of the most costly action films in the country, mounting on a reported and speculated budget of almost 300 crore. The 1-minute 38-second teaser plays on the most powerful word that triggers an adrenaline rush in anyone – Hindustan.

The Background Music Wins

While Tiger Shroff and Akshay Kumar embark on an intense mission to save Hindustan, the beats and the thumps playing in the background uplift this teaser beautifully with the lead actors in a single proper glimpse or two, the BGM also offers a major push, blending into the sequences and uplifting them beautifully.

The title music of the 1998 classic Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, led by Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda, gives a proper finish to the teaser.

Two Major Promises

The glimpse of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan promises two things: A. It will be a major Eid celebration in 2024 after a dull period of almost seven years. The last Eid celebration in Bollywood was in 2016 with Sultan.

Secondly, the film will redeem Akshay Kumar‘s position as a true-blue box office star. Both of these are need of the hour right now. The film might give Tiger Shroff his due credit, which got missed with his earlier biggie – War, where he played a parallel lead opposite Hrithik Roshan.

A Single Dialogue Spoils The Fun

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, in its 1-minute 38-second teaser, never crosses the thin line between jingoism and nationalism despite walking on the edge, and that is the winner for this teaser. The teaser promises a blockbuster film on a single dialogue. However, this dialogue crashes down under cheesiness and does not generate the required result. The dialogue goes as – Dil Se Soldier, Dimaag Se Shaitaan Hain Hum, Bach Ke Rehna Hindustan Hain Hum. The elaborate shots from the fight sequences are the cherry on the cake, which is promising that Akshay Kumar is indeed ready to rule the first half of 2024.

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is being produced by Pooja Films. It stars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead, and the rest of the cast of the film will be revealed soon. The film will be released on April 10, 2024 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Voice

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the villain in the film, and though his face has not been revealed in the film, fans are rejoicing over his voice in Malayalam that says, “Pralayam, Sarva Naasham Vithekkunna Mahapralayam (Doom that sows devastation).”

Have a look at the teaser of the film here.

