Once upon a time, Akshay Kumar was the golden goose at the box office. The time when none of the A-listers could bring potential box office hits. It was at that time that Khiladi Kumar channeled his inner deshbhakt vibe and put it to the best use in films, bringing great numbers with his films, which were in great numbers. Akshay seems to be back in business in 2024, targeting a 5000+ crore cumulative box office collection.

There was a time when actors dropped their films frequently, leaving a margin of two to three months. Earlier, during the ’70s and ’80s, superstars even dropped 3 – to 4 films a month. But over time, the gap increased, and eventually, actors settled down for one film a year.

It was at this time that Akshay Kumar broke the code and took the leap of faith with as many as three to four releases in a year. In fact, going back to the old way of shooting, he started working a 9 – 6 shift and completing films in a span of 40 – 45 days. Such planning and execution helped him as well.

However, things drastically changed in the post-pandemic world, and while the superstar was indeed responsible for bringing people back to the theaters with his 2021 Diwali release Sooryavanshi, he faced a terrible setback in 2022 with four of his theatrical releases falling flat at the box office.

Akshay Kumar’s Miscalculated Attempts

In 2022, Akshay Kumar had four theatrical releases – Bachchhan Paandey on Holi, Samrat Prithviraj in Summer, Raksha Bandhan on Independence Day/Raksha Bandhan, and Ram Setu on Diwali. All four films met terrible fates – all because of weak scripts and audiences’ change of mood in what they wanted to see on screen.

The Refreshing Take In 2023

In 2023, with Selfiee and Mission Raniganj, the disaster streak continued, and a breath of fresh air was him playing a messenger of Lord Shiva in Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2. Now, the actor seems to be better prepared for the upcoming year with big-budget films ready to take four major festivals of the year.

Four Major Releases In 2024

In 2024, Akshay Kumar is ready to celebrate Eid with his action bigge Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The superstar shares the screen with Tiger Shroff, and the film is mounted on a huge budget of around 300 crore. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, it will follow the successful streak of action films.

After Eid, Akshay Kumar will be seen on Independence Day with Singham Again’s extended cameo. Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe is expected to bring great numbers, all thanks to the superhit trio of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh, who play Singham, Sooryavanshi, and Simmba in their respective cop worlds.

On the 2nd of October, Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force blocked the date. The actor plays an Air Force Officer who will celebrate one of the biggest victories of the Indian Air Force. The film marks the debut of Veer Pahariya along with Sara Ali Khan and Akshay’s Airlift co-star Nimrat Kaur.

Finally, on Christmas, the actor will be back with a comic-entertainer Welcome To The Jungle, which is Welcome Threequel. The star cast of the film is already the talk of the town, with Akki reuniting with his Mohra actress Raveena Tandon. The film might be a sure-shot blockbuster, considering the worth of the franchise name and Akshay’s comic timing never going wrong on the screen.

A 5000 Crore Total

Akshay Kumar’s cumulative box office collection of over 32 years stands somewhere over 4800 crore. With four releases in the year 2024, the actor is surely entering the 5000 crore club, which is an achievement. Hopefully, he will redeem his box office glory and reclaim his Midas touch since he indeed has been one of the most bankable box office stars who might not be churning out giant numbers but makes sure to push his films in the profit-making zone, which is always the better choice!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the most profitable films of 2023 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Akshay Kumar At The Box Office Being A Patriot: From Holiday To Sooryavanshi, Khiladi Has A Whopping 1120+ Crores Cumulative Collection Playing A National Hero! Mission Raniganj To Follow The Lead?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News