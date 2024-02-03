Poonam Pandey allegedly passed away on Thursday night. As per her team, she was battling cervical cancer. The news has sent shockwaves across the industry, and netizens refuse to believe she’s dead. Latest reports now suggest there may be drugs involved, while KRK claims she’s still alive. Scroll below for all the details!

The details are certainly not adding up. Poonam was very friendly with the paps and was spotted only two days back. She looked fit and fine even during a recent event in Goa. She has shared personal details of her relationship with Sam Bombay with the world; it is difficult to accept that she kept her cervical cancer under wraps for so long.

Poonam Pandey died due to drug overdose?

If that’s not enough, the family members of Poonam Pandey have remained tight-lipped. There are no updates on her funeral yet, despite claims that she died on February 1, 2024. Now, as per the latest report by Zoom, the internet sensation has died due to a drug overdose.

There are no more details on the claims. No specification of drugs involved has been mentioned in the report. While her manager claimed Poonam Pandey breathed her last in Kanpur, rumors have it she was admitted to a hospital in Pune, and the mortal remains were later taken to her hometown, Uttar Pradesh.

“Poonam Pandey is alive”: KRK

Meanwhile, self-proclaimed critic KRK refuses to believe Poonam is no more. He took to his Instagram handle and shared an unseen video of the actress from a party that was held two days back. He shared another post featuring Pandey and claimed, “Her death news is a publicity stunt. Poonam Pandey is alive.” However, comments to his post have been limited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KRK (@kamaalrkhan)

Many media houses have tried to reach out to the sister and other family members of Poonam Pandey. However, their phones are either not reachable or have been switched off. No visitors are currently allowed at her house in Kanpur, which has further raised speculations about the authenticity of the news.

More about Poonam Pandey’s untimely death

On February 2, Poonam’s team took to her official Instagram handle and confirmed that they had lost her to cervical cancer. They requested privacy without delving into any further details on her untimely death. The comments to the post have also been limited.

Poonam Pandey was only 32 years old. She has been a part of films like Nasha, Love Is Poison, and The Journey Of Karma, along with reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and Lock Upp.

Several Indian celebrities broke silence on Pandey’s death and paid their tributes. Karan Kundrra, Helly Shah, Rakhi Sawant, Munawar Faruqui, Pooja Bhatt, and Kangana Ranaut have spoken up.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Poonam Pandey Net Worth 2024: Swanky Cars To Mumbai House, All About 80+ Crores Fortune She’s Left Behind!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News