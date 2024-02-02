Poonam Pandey has passed away at the young age of 32. She was allegedly battling cervical cancer. Her team released an official statement on her official Instagram handle and confirmed that she breathed her last on Thursday evening. Scroll below for her net worth and all she left behind for her family.

As per the latest reports, Poonam learned about her cervical cancer a few months before her untimely demise. However, she was in her latter stage and could not be saved. The Indian model breathed her last in Kanpur.

Poonam Pandey Career

The actress made her debut in Bollywood in 2013 with the film Nasha. The film’s poster featured Poonam in only two placards covering her body. It created a huge controversy. Protestors burnt her pictures across the nation.

Poonam Pandey has also been a part of several other films, including Malini & Co, The Journey Of Karma, and Love Is Poison. A lot of her earnings were also contributed from Television shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and Lock Upp.

Poonam Pandey Assets

Pandey was also fond of expensive cars. She was the proud owner of Mercedes E-Class and BMW 5-Series.

She also reportedly owns an apartment in Mumbai that is worth over 1 crore.

Poonam Pandey Net Worth

As per multiple sources on the internet, Poonam Pandey had a net worth of 83 crores. The actress has left a huge fortune behind for her parents, Shobhanath Pandey and Vidya Pandey.

About Poonam Pandey’s funeral

As per media reports, Poonam’s funeral will likely occur today in her hometown, Kanpur.

Many celebrities took to their social media platforms and paid tribute to the social media personality. Kangana Ranaut, Pooja Bhatt, Karanvir Bohra, and Munawar Faruqui are among a few celebrities who took to their social media and bid her goodbye. Karan Kundrra also expressed his shock in an interview with Zoom.

Controversies surrounding Poonam Pandey

The biggest controversy broke when Poonam announced she would strip if the Indian Cricket Team won the 2011 Cricket World Cup. She couldn’t fulfill her promise due to public outrage. However, she posed n*de on multiple occasions, including when Kolkata Knight Riders won the Indian Premier League the following year.

An explicit video of Pandey from her bathroom also went viral on the internet. It was uploaded on YouTube and later banned by the video platform.

She got married to her long-time boyfriend, Sam Bombay, in 2020. She filed a police complaint claiming he had molested, threatened, and assaulted her. They later patched up for a few days, which invited massive social media trolling.

