Roohi has completed 1 successful week at the box office. It has been proved that even a pandemic can’t stop the film if it’s good enough for the audience. Starting from Day 1 till the last day of the week, the film has performed amazingly.

The Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor & Varun Sharma starrer has done a business of 17.43 crores in the first extended week. This is a feat no other Hindi film or even those from Hollywood could achieve post lockdown. But that’s not it when it comes to what Roohi has achieved at the box office. Just a few days back, we shared how the horror-comedy has crossed the lifetime business of Angrezi Medium.

Now the latest is that it’s all set to surpass a couple of decent performers starring Rajkummar Rao. Roohi has entered the 2nd week on a strong note and it will most likely to continue in a healthy way. Rao’s 2015 comedy along with Sonam Kapoor, Varun Sharma & Pulkit Samrat collected 19.26 crores at the box office.

While Roohi has good chances to cross that film by the end of the second weekend, it will also target the lifetime business of Rajkummar Rao’s solo film, Newton. The critically and commercially hit 2017 film did a business of 22.18 crores. Considering the way, the horror-comedy has performed so far, the target won’t be difficult for it. And if it does so, the film will enter in Top 5 grossers of the actor.

Take a look at the highest-grossing films of Rajkummar Rao so far:

1) Stree – 129.67 crores

2) Kai Po Che! – 50 crores

3) Judgementall Hai Kya – 38.30 crores

4) Bareilly Ki Barfi – 34.30 crores

5) Newton – 22.18 crores

6) Dolly Ki Doli – 19.26 crores

Produced by Dinesh Vijan and directed by Hardik Mehta, Roohi is a follow up to the 2018 horror-comedy Stree. The Super-Duper Hit film had Shraddha Kapoor & Rajkummar Rao in lead.

