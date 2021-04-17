After Thalapathy Vijay’s Master, it’s Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab which saw people standing in a queue to buy tickets. Surpassing everyone’s expectations, the film took a thunderous start and has finally crossed the 100 crore mark. Scroll below to know its collection for day 8.

The Pawal Kalyan starrer took a start of 38 crores but saw a drop on day 2 to earn 16.50 crores, which was quite understandable. On day 3, the collections saw a slight growth with 17 crores coming in. On day 4 i.e. Monday, the film saw a drop of more than 50% and made 6.50 crores. On Tuesday (day 5), yet again a big jump was seen due to Gudi Padhwa, Ugadi’s holiday with 11 crores coming in. On day 6 and day 7, the film earned 6 and 3.5 crores respectively.

Now, as per trade estimates, Vakeel Saab saw a slight decline on its 2nd Friday, nonetheless, it has hit the benchmark of 100 crores. It has earned 1.60-2.60 crores on day 8. The grand total now stands at 100.10 – 101.10 crores. The most important thing about this feat is that it has come during a time when people are afraid to step outside their home due to COVID-19’s second wave.

Vakeel Saab has now joined Master to become the 2nd 100 crore grosser during the pandemic era. The film has surely encouraged exhibitors and filmmakers!

Vakeel Saab is an official Telugu remake of Amitabh Bachchan-Taapsee Pannu led Pink. It’s directed by Venu Sriram and features Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and Shruti Haasan in key roles.

