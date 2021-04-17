Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar made a lovely pair. They were all sorts of perfect, both on personal, as well as, professional front. The duo often shared mushy pictures with each other and fans were left in awe. If that isn’t it, they were business partners and began MUWU clothing together. The couple even hosted MTV show Love School.

Unfortunately, things turned upside down last year. Fans were quick to notice that Anusha and Karan weren’t together amid the lockdown. Their lovey-dovey pictures were missing from social media as well. Eventually, it was Dandekar who confirmed that the couple had split. She even levelled some allegations against her ex-boyfriend that hinted towards him being dishonest in the relationship.

Now, Karan Kundrra is finally breaking his silence over all of it. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor told TOI, “According to me, we split up over a year ago. There are a lot of things to be considered in a relationship. As individuals, we all have different approaches towards life. We were madly in love and even sacrificed a lot for each other. We tried hard to work it out, but unfortunately, in vain. But, what matters is how you deal with problems. I am a non-confrontational person, and I don’t believe in belittling people or attacking their confidence. I prefer looking at the positive side of life and want to focus on my work.”

Karan Kundrra even opened up on Anusha Dandekar’s statement on him. “I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and I would like to keep it that way. At this point, I am also thinking about two families. I, too, can turn around and say a lot of things, but that’s not me. What she shared was her perspective. Sometimes, I start laughing when I hear things. I don’t know what can make someone so hateful towards another person. We shared a beautiful relationship for three-and-a-half years. I have learnt a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family. How is it that these allegations are being levelled against me when there is a development on my professional front? Why hasn’t any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?” he continued.

During the conversation, Karan has also confirmed that he’s single and hasn’t been able to move on. “I am single. I don’t think I have recovered yet. My family, childhood best friends and friends in the city have tried their best to set me up with someone, but it’s hard to get into a relationship at the moment. Had it been 10 years ago, I would have immediately entered another relationship, but you mature with time. I am glad that I am back to being close to my family,” Kundrra added.

