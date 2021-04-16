Exhibitors and filmmakers had relief of just a couple of months as after witnessing a downfall during December to February, COVID-19’s second wave hit hard across the country. In those couple of months, we saw raining announcements of movies and n number of big clashes on board. Amongst all releases, only Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 is the one that has an open window of 2 weeks. Now, seems like Salman Khan’s Radhe will spoil all the plans for the KGF team.

Advertisement

As we all know, Radhe is scheduled to release on 13th May 2021 i.e. on the occasion of Ramzan Eid. Unfortunately, after Maharashtra, several states are imposing lockdown like restrictions with theatres completely shut. As of now, restrictions have been applied till 30th April. Even if cinema halls reopen in May, it’s common sense that people won’t flock to theatres as quick as on 13th May. At least a time of the month is required till the scare of the pandemic settles down.

Advertisement

Even Salman Khan had said that Radhe will get postponed if COVID-19 continues. Reportedly, if not Ramzan Eid, the makers are eyeing Bakri Eid weekend for the film. Bakri Eid falls in July with the public holiday being on July 21st. And there are chances that theatres might start operating normally by July. Hence, Salman‘s arrival during Bakri Eid is very much on. So does that mean, it will dent KGF Chapter 2? Yes, of course.

KGF Chapter 2 is scheduled to release on 16th July 2021 and it’s less likely to be changed. As of now, the film has 2 weeks’ open run as the next major releases- Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi arrive on 30th July 2021. If suppose, Radhe decides to go for Bakri Eid weekend, Yash’s magnum opus will have to suffer a dent at least in Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, and major north India centres, right from its 2nd week.

Let’s wait and see when Salman Khan and the team announce the postponement!

Must Read: Pavitra Punia Blasts Abusive Trolls: “Hum Twitter Pe Tumhari Gaaliya Sunne Baithe Hai?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube