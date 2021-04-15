Alia Bhatt Tests Negative For COVID-19, Says "The Only Time Being Negative Is A Good Thing"

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who had been battling Covid-19 over the past weeks, has tested negative. The actress took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news with fans.

Advertisement

Alia shared a happy snapshot on Instagram and wrote: “The only time being negative is a good thing.”

Advertisement

Bollywood colleagues including Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza and Tisca Chopra expressed joy, with smileys and red hearts emojis, as did Alia Bhatt’s numerous fans.

Alia Bhatt tested positive for the coronavirus on April 2 and kept sharing health updates on social media. Before her even her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had tested positive for the Coronavirus. And just after her birthday the actress too tested positive. The number of celebrities who have tested positive is going on increasing day by day. From Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal to Katrina Kaif a lot of them have tested positive.

The actress was busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s “Gangubai Kathiawadi” when she fell sick.

Apart from “Gangubai Kathiawadi”, Alia Bhatt’s kitty is full with upcoming projects like Ayan Mukerji’s adventure “Brahmastra”, “Baahubali” director SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” and Karan Johar’s multistarrer “Takht”.

Alia is all set to turn producer, too, with “Darlings”, a mother-daughter drama also featuring herself alongside Shefali Shah. Alia co-produces the film with Shah Rukh Khan.

Must Read: Did You Know? Jaya Bachchan Slapped Rekha On A Film Set In The Presence Of Amitabh Bachchan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube