Bollywood star Katrina Kaif, who tested Covid positive earlier this month, is currently enjoying her own company, going by her social media post on Wednesday.

Katrina posted a picture on Instagram, where she is seen posing for the camera lens dressed in an oversized black sweatshirt.

“Just me for company,” Katrina Kaif wrote as the caption.

Katrina Kaif tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. The actress took to Instagram share the news saying she is currently under home quarantine.

Her next release is Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar. She also has the horror-comedy “Phone Bhoot” lined up. It has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and also features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Her other upcoming film is Tiger 3 with Salman Khan.

