Alia Bhatt is one of the most sought-after actresses in Bollywood. She is currently flooded with projects including Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra, RRR amongst others. She never fails to make noise when it comes to the smallest update regarding beau Ranbir Kapoor. But do you remember the time she spoke about RK’s past relationships? Read on.

Advertisement

As most know, Ranbir has previously been in a relationship with Katrina Kaif. The duo was quite serious until things fell apart in the most unexpected way. A similar situation even took place with Deepika Padukone, who was reportedly cheated upon during the shoot of Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani.

Advertisement

Many thought Alia Bhatt would have to witness a similar fate. However, a surprise was witnessed when Ranbir Kapoor openly called her his ‘girlfriend’ during an interview amid the pandemic. Just not that, he even mentioned that the duo would have been married, had the pandemic not spoilt all the plans.

But the best of the lot was when Alia Bhatt reacted to Ranbir Kapoor’s past relationships. She told Filmfare, “How does it matter? It’s part of someone’s life and who cares. Aur mai thodi na kam hu.”

Alia even mentioned how happy she was in the relationship. “It’s not a relationship. It’s a friendship. I’m saying this with all genuineness and honesty. It’s beautiful. I’m walking on stars and clouds right now. The best part is that we’re two individuals who are living our own professional lives in its full form right now. He’s shooting continuously. So am I. It’s not a situation where you’ll see us constantly together. That’s the true mark of a comfortable relationship. Nazar na lage,” she concluded.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will be seen together on-screen for the first-ever time in Brahmastra. The film has been continuously pushed amid the pandemic.

Must Read: Vakeel Saab Box Office Day 6: Continues The Winning Momentum, To Cross 100 Crores In Next 2 Days

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube