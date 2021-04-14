Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were one of the cutest couples on the block. They fell in love while filming their debut movie, Student Of The Year and became the talk of the town since then. Well, their relationship did not last long, but fans still go on talking about their rumoured affair even today. But, did you know there was a time when the actor actually revealed that kissing the Pataka Guddi was boring?

Well, yes, you heard that right. If you remember the movie Student Of The Year, then you would know that Sidharth and Alia had a kissing scene in it. Although fans must have enjoyed that, But the actor found it boring and revealed who he would love to kiss on-screen rather than Alia.

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra were always KJo’s favourite students, and they never failed to create headlines due to their alleged relationship at that time. They would often be spotted at parties, walking in events together or chilling with one another, with the “just friends” remark pasted on their relationship status whenever asked. Everything was so great back then. Well, then why is it that the actor termed his on-screen kiss with the actress boring?

In an interview with Filmfare, Sidharth Malhotra had opened up about that awkward moment he shared with Alia Bhatt while they had to shoot for their on-screen kiss. “The kissing scene between Alia and me in SOTY was odd to rehearse. We didn’t realise that it was so technical. There were many things to consider like the angles of our lips, head and nose. After a while, it became boring.”

Well, not just this, Sidharth also went on to say that he would love to kiss Deepika Padukone on-screen and hoped people enjoy it too, apart from him. We wonder what must have been Alia’s reaction to this comment.

Anyway, you tell us that what do you think about Alia Bhatt & Sidharth Malhotra’s kiss in Student Of The Year?

