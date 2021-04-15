Pratik Gandhi turned into an overnight sensation with his work in Scam 1992. The series based on the Harshad Mehta led scam released amid the lockdown and left everyone stunned. The actor earned massive praises, unprecedented fame and is now flooded with offers. But one thing that has constantly stayed is the comparison with Abhishek Bachchan led The Big Bull.

While Scam 1992 revolves around the ‘scam’ that Harshad Mehta had been a part of, The Big Bull is more focused on the ‘rags to riches’ story. However, comparisons were afloat the moment fans got to know about the similarity of the subject matter. And Pratik isn’t happy with it.

Pratik Gandhi in a conversation with SpotboyE called the comparisons with Abhishek Bachchan starrer unfair. He said, “I don’t think any two individuals especially artists can be or should be compared. As we are different human beings. The way we think, feel, emote is bound to be different. So there is no sense in any comparison. The two performances should be seen in reference to the script and the character requirement for the same.”

But Pratik Gandhi clarified that he hasn’t watched The Big Bull yet. “I m yet to watch The Big Bull. But it’s exciting to see a new take on the same story,” he added.

On the professional front, the actor has already bagged a feature film with Bollywood beauty Taapsee Pannu. Talking about the same, Gandhi shares, “It’s called Woh Ladki Hai Kahan with Taapsee Pannu being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur. There are a couple of other web series and films about which some announcement should come soon.”

He is also doing a web series with Tigmanshu Dhulia, which is currently in the making.

