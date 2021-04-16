Bigg Boss 14 has been a blessing for Pavitra Punia. The Naagin actress earned newfound fame, and well, of course, love too. She’s dating Eijaz Khan, ever since the duo came out of the house. There even seems to be conversations regarding marriage, although there’s a lot of time to that. But amidst it all, one thing that has now become a constant is the abusive trolls.

For the unversed, even since Pavitra was inside the Bigg Boss 14 house, trolls began targeting her. Some mocked her past relationship with Pratik Sehajpal and Paras Chhabra. Others ruthlessly mocked her looks and appearance. If that wasn’t enough, her romance with Eijaz Khan was even termed ‘fake.’

Pavitra Punia took to her Instagram yesterday and blasted trolls who have been abusing her and other celebrities on Twitter. The Naagin beauty could be heard saying in a video, “Nahi, matlab humare life mein ya kisi ke bhi life mein kya chal raha hai, kya nahi chal raha hai, kaun kis takleef se guzar raha hai, logon ko kya pareshaani ho sakti hai… Kuch fark hi nahi padta yaar. Aao, seedha gaaliyaan dena shuru kar do. Matlab seriously? Hum Twitter pe tumhari gaaliyaan sunne ke liye baithe hue hai (Trolls do not care about what is going on in our lives or if we are going through some kind of problem. They just come and abuse. Seriously? Are we on Twitter just to hear your abuses)? Is it so?”

Pavitra Punia captioned her post, “Like seriously…. कोई भी आता है गालियाँ देकर निकल लेता है…मतलब क्या ….. हम TWITTER पर तुम्हारी गालियाँ सुनने के लिए हैं.”

Well, this isn’t the first time Pavitra Punia has slammed the trolls. Previously too, she asked haters to stop commenting and spread hate on her relationship with Eijaz Khan.

