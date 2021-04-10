Eijaz Khan has had a fair share of struggles and controversies while growing his career in the entertainment industry. The Bigg Boss 14 contestant once appeared on Rajeev Khandelwal’s chat show ‘Juzzbaat’ back in 2010 and opened up on his ex-girlfriend Anita Hassanandani and r*pe allegations on him. Read to know the scoop below.

Rajeev asks Eijaz about his relationship with Anita and the actor replied that he cheated on the Naagin 3 actress.

Eijaz Khan was accompanied by actor Iqbal Khan on Rajeev Khandelwal’s show ‘Juzzbaat’. The host asks, the Bigg Boss 14 contestant, “Tere upar r*pe ka aarop lagaya?” to which Eijaz replied, “Only time in my life jab mene kisi pe cheat kiya. Galti hui, jo meri zindagi ka poora nichod nikal diya,” and looked teary-eyed while replying to the host.

Take a look at the promo here:

That would have been one emotional conversation to watch.

Reportedly Eijaz Khan’s closeness with model Natalie Di Luccio was the reason behind his breakup with Anita Hassanandani.

Meanwhile, Eijaz Khan is currently dating actress Pavitra Punia and the two are often spotted together and their social media PDA is quite popular among their fans.

Talking about Pavitra in an interview with Times Of India, Eijaz said, “In fact, she is the most caring person I know. She has been cooking for me. My fourth call after leaving the house was to her. After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid. A lot of things needed to be addressed, not just about her past, but also what we think of each other. We aren’t kids, we are not in the dating game, and we have had our heartbreaks. Let me put it this way, people who think my equation with Pavitra is fake, are fake themselves.”

