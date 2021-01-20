Eijaz Khan’s eviction from Bigg Boss 14 came as a shock to everyone including his fans as well as the housemates. But there’s good news coming in for his fans as the 45-year-old actor has officially declared his love for Pavitra Punia. Read on for the scoop.

Eijaz and Pavitra’s ‘Nok-jhok’ inside BB14 house was praised by netizens and everyone was rooting for these two lovebirds to get together.

In an interview with Times Of India, Eijaz Khan revealed how Pavitra Punia is not how she looks. She might come across as someone tough and rude but she’s a sweetheart. He said, “There is no better place to realise the reality of a person than the BB house. The whole sham of Pavitra being a tough girl was busted; she is quite soft-hearted.”

Eijaz Khan continued, “In fact, she is the most caring person I know. She has been cooking for me. My fourth call after leaving the house was to her. After I left my dad, I have spent the longest time with her since my exit to understand the unsaid. A lot of things needed to be addressed, not just about her past, but also what we think of each other. We aren’t kids, we are not in the dating game, and we have had our heartbreaks. Let me put it this way, people who think my equation with Pavitra is fake, are fake themselves.”

Eijaz added, “When I met Pavi, I met her brother, too. He is sweet. I also made my brother meet her. We take each day as it comes. I love her. My intention is honest, pure and pavitra, pun intended! We will see where it goes, let us not define or label it.”

Yay, isn’t this great news? Congratulations Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia!

