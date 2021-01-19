A while ago, a TV actress-cum-model accused a pilot of r*ping her and then going back on his promise of marrying her. The said actress recently filed a complaint against the accused at the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai after which an FIR was lodged against him on Monday. Read on to know more about it below.

In her statement, the TV actress mentioned that she met the accused via a matrimony site, and they were in contact with each other over the phone, messages, and social media platforms.

As reported by ANI, the actress said in her statement that around 10 days ago, the accused called her and expressed a desire to meet and see her residence. The TV actress agreed to meet him and called him over where he allegedly raped her.

As reported by Spotboye, the police said, “The accused pilot often talked to the victim on the phone and the two used to chat on social media. Ten days back the accused called her and said he wanted to meet her. Later, the accused went to her house and promised to marry her. After that, the accused raped her several times.”

Talking about the same, the police added, “A few days later, the accused stopped talking to her. When the woman talked to him about the issue, he refused to marry.”

The TV actress also revealed that the pilot assured to introduce her to his parents but never kept his words. Owning to this, she went ahead and filed a complaint. An investigation is currently underway. Reportedly, the pilot hails from Bhopal but resides in Mumbai while the actress also stays in Mumbai alone.

