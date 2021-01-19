There has not gone a single day where we haven’t laughed our hearts out on the controversial queen Rakhi Sawant’s antics in the Bigg Boss 14 house. She is truly an entertainer and knows what the audience expects from her. Now, it looks like she has taken the entertainment to an all-new level by asking Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla to be the father of her child.

Okay! Before you draw any conclusions, let us tell you that there is a slight twist to this. For unfolding that truth, you will have to continue reading further.

Rakhi Sawant’s flirting with Abhinav Shukla is being loved by all. Rakhi has openly confessed that she has a crush on Rubina Dilaik’s husband Abhinav and has often tried to flirt with him. Now, she has gone a step ahead and stated that she wants him to be her donor as she has frozen her eggs.

In an emotional conversation with Sonali Phogat, Rakhi Sawant spoke about her husband Ritesh and stated that he would never accept her in public. She cried her heart out and stated that even if they have kids, her husband will just give them his surname and will not come to meet them. Later she reveals that she has frozen her eggs and would like to request Abhinav Shukla if he could be the donor. Not without the permission of his family, though. Rakhi stated that she would seek Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav, and their families permission over Shukla being the donor once she is out of Bigg Boss 14.

“I will produce my babies without doing anything wrong,” she says. During the conversation, Rakhi states that she craves for Abhinav’s attention and wants him to accompany her on coffee dates and more. “I want him to accompany me on my outdoor shoots, take me on coffee dates, go to watch films,” the Main Hoon Na actress said. But she also mentioned that she would only respond if Abhinav makes a move.

We wonder what the future of Rakhi Sawant and Abhinav Shukla’s strange relationship is, and would he agree to be the donor? What do you think?

