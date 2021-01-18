Devoleena Bhattacharjee has been making headlines for a while now. Earlier there were rumours that the beauty is coming to Bigg Boss 14 house and now, it’s confirmed. ColorsTV and Bigg Boss’ Twitter handle made the official announcement of her entering the house.

Devoleena participated in the last season also but had to leave the house because of an injury.

Making the official announcement, Bigg Boss’ Twitter handle wrote, “Are you excited to see @Devoleena_23 in #BB14? Watch #BiggBoss tonight at 10:30 PM. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect.@BeingSalmanKhan #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14”

Are y’all excited to see Devoleena Bhattacharjee entering Bigg Boss 14 house? We sure are!

Meanwhile, last night, Eijaz Khan left the show because of his work commitments. His leaving the house came as a shock to everyone, including his fans and the housemates. He was one of the strongest contenders of this season.

Recently, in one of the episodes, Eijaz Khan received a sweet surprise from ex-contestant Pavitra Punia. Eijaz’s happiness knew no bounds when he hears Pavitra calling ‘Khan Sahab’. He was seen confessing his love for her on national television. While they are separated by a glass wall they find it difficult to keep their hands off each other.

During the episode, Eijaz Khan kept saying to her how much he missed her and was ready to accept as she is. Pavitra Punia also said, “We are no college kids and will go on dating. We are mature people, so are you in?” To which, Eijaz says, “Tu jaisi bhi hai, jahan bhi hai mujhe qubool hai’.

Other contestants in the house couldn’t stop screaming from inside as they were in a frozen position. After the two expressed their love for each other, they even seemed to be planning for their marriage. Pavitra said that her family loves him and they were talking about what’s on their mind. Both talked about meeting each others family to talk about their marriage.

It would be interesting to see what Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan have in box for their fans together.

Meanwhile, what are your thoughts on Devoleena Bhattacharjee entering Bigg Boss 14? Tell us in the comments below.

