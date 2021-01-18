Superstar Salman Khan has mourned the death of Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad.

Advertisement

The superstar, who has been hosting Bigg Boss for over a decade now, posted a picture with Dhakad on Twitter on Sunday.

Advertisement

“Rest in peace Pistaa” Salman Khan tweeted.

Rest in peace Pista… pic.twitter.com/7oXexVVfL6 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) January 17, 2021

Dhakad has died in a road accident.

Pista Dhakad, 24, who was an employee of the reality show’s production company Endemol Shine India, had left the set of the ongoing season 14 on Friday after the wrap on an Activa scooter with one of the assistants and their vehicle was hit by a vanity van. She died on the spot.

Several past contestants of the show such as Yuvika Chaudhary, Prince Narula, Kishwer Merchantt, Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana and Kamya Punjabi took to social media on Saturday to express grief.

Must Read: Scam 1992 Actor Pratik Gandhi On Overnight Fame: “Audience Is No Longer Chasing Stars”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube