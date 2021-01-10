Bigg Boss 14 is high on emotional quotient as the makers of the show rolled out the family week where all contestants’ family members or partners make a visit to the house to meet them. In Saturday’s episode, Eijaz Khan received a sweet surprise from ex-contestant Pavitra Punia.

Eijaz’s happiness knows no bounds when he hears Pavitra calling ‘Khan Sahab’. He was seen confessing his love for her on national television. While they are separated by a glass wall they find it difficult to keep their hands off each other.

In yesterday’s episode, Eijaz Khan kept saying to her how much he missed her and ready to accept as she is. Pavitra Punia also said, “We are no college kids and will go on dating. We are mature people, so are you in?” To which, Eijaz says, “Tu jaisi bhi hai, jahan bhi hai mujhe qubool hai’.

Other contestants in the house couldn’t stop screaming from inside as they were in a frozen position. After the two expressed their love for each other, they even seemed to be planning for their marriage. Pavitra said that her family loves him and they were talking about what’s on their mind. Both talked about meeting each others family to talk about their marriage.

Eijaz Khan, in the episode, also said, that he now knows how she is and she is perfect. He said, “Mujhe meri takkar ki mil gayi.” To which Pavitra said, “Main katungi bhi, pyar bhi karungi, mamta bhi dungi, khyal bhi rakhungi behen ki tarah.” Eijaz then scolds, “Behen mat bol.”

Both Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia shared a love-hate relationship in the Bigg Boss house. Now all the housemates are excited to see the couple together. They even teased him saying, ‘Eijaz ki Shaadi’ as Eijaz was seen humming romantic tunes.

Before appearing in the controversial reality show, Eijaz has been seen TV shows like Kkavyanjali, Kayaamat, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. He was also seen in Bollywood films like Tanu Weds Manu Kuch Na Kaho, Meerabai Not Out, Zilla Ghaziabad, Lucky Kabootar.

Pavitra Punia, on the other hand, has appeared in shows like Love u Zindagi, Sawaare Sabke Sapne Preeto,Kavach… Kaali Shaktiyon Se. She will return to tv show Baalveer Returns as as Bhayrani Timnasa.

