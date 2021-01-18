They say behind every successful man, there is a strong woman. Lovestruck Rahul Vaidya certainly agrees with the sentiment as he gushes about his upcoming wedding plans with Disha Parmar. Audiences were left teary eyed when he won her over with a heart-warming proposal that aired on national television! In this Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala clip on Voot, we see him discussing his plans for the wedding and expressing his gratitude to have found his perfect match.

In a candid conversation with Sonali and Eijaz, Rahul Vaidya reveals, “Mera confirmed hai! jitna waqt lagega preparation ke liye, shaadi ek baar hoti hai. Waise logon ki kai baar hoti hai, par umeed hoti hai ki ek baar ho. Choti choti baat, card design se, woh lehenga joh pehnegi, kisko bulana hai, ek ek detail. Shaadi mein chahta hoon ki jinse dil ka rishta ho, vahi log aaye. Baki ek reception kar lenge phuri duniya ke liye, par shaadi mein joh kareeb log hai na, 50-100, bas vahi. Mummy bol ke gayi, ki tayariyaan chal rahi hai,ab woh kya chal rahi hai boli nahi.”

Adding further, Rahul Vaidya states how blessed he feels, saying, “Main bohot kismat vala samjhta hoon apne aap ko, ki mujhe woh mili. Shaadi ya toh aapko banati hai, yah bigad deti hai. Mujhe umeed hai, vishvas hai ki yeh banayegi mujhe. Ek ladki ka aana ek mard ki liye bohot shubh ho jaata hai. Kehte hai na, barkat aa jati hai.”

We’re beyond excited to see how this holy union comes together in matrimony! Catch all the inside details only on Bigg Boss 14 Extra Masala on Voot!

