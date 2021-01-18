Saif Ali Khan made his way to the digital arena with Tandav for the second time. But seems like his second show, apart from the reviews, has also invited controversy. As per reports, complains have been filed against the actor and the team for hurting the Hindu sentiments. In a new turn of events, Yogi Adityanath’s Legal Advisor in a tweet has warned Saif and the team to be prepared for the arrest. Below is all you need to know and what the legal advisor has to say about the same.

As per reports till now, two cases have been registered against Tandav. One at the Hazratganj Kotwali against Amazon Prime’s India head of original content Aparna Purohit, director of the web series, Ali Abbas Zafar, its producer Himanshu Krishna Mehra, writer Gaurav Solanki and team. Other by BJP Minister Ram Kadam at Ghatkopar Police Station in Mumbai.

Now as per the latest update, UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s legal advisor Shalabh Mani Tripathi in a tweet has warned the makers of the arrest. In his tweet, he calls Tandav ‘Ghatiya’ and says it won’t be tolerated in UP. In his tweet in Hindi, he said that the makers are selling hate in the disguise of a show.

Tripathi wrote, “There is no tolerance for playing with people’s sentiments in Yogi Adityanath’s Uttar Pradesh. A serious case has been registered against the entire team of Tandav, which is spreading hate in the guise of cheap web series. Prepare for arrest.”

जन भावनाओं के साथ खिलवाड़ बर्दाश्त नहीं, घटिया वेब सीरीज की आड़ मं नफरत फैलाने वाली वेब सीरीज तांडव की पूरी टीम के खिलाफ योगीजी के उत्तर प्रदेश में गंभीर धाराओं में मामला दर्ज, जल्द गिरफ्तारी की तैयारी !! pic.twitter.com/V9ZewGNOHw — Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) January 18, 2021

Meanwhile, BJP Minister Ram Kadam as per FPJ said, “I have decided to write a letter to Union Minister Prakash Javadekar regarding this issue and will also mention that all the Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms must be brought under censorship.” Elaborating on the offending sequence he added “One of the actors has used Lord Shiva’s Trishul and Damru in an objectionable manner which has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Strict action should be taken against the actor, director and producer of the web series.”

