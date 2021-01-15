Saif Ali Khan led much-awaited web show Tandav is finally streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The political thriller marks the directorial debut of Ali Abbas Zafar on the OTT space and stars some of the extremely talented actors like Dimple Kapadia, Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Sunil Grover and others along with Chote Nawab.

As the show released amidst huge hype, a lot of netizens binge-watched it right away and soon Twitter was flooded with reactions. However, it’s sad that the show hasn’t received a favourable response from the viewers.

Going by the reviews of Twitterati it seems a lot of people have found Tandav boring or offensive. The political thriller seems to be putting off the viewers quickly as many of them have shared that they stopped watching it quite early. A large section of people has also alleged it to be hinduphobic.

A Twitter user with username @Secular_Me tweeted, “By the name #Tandav #AliAbbasZafar meant #Hinduphobia ka Tandav. Wht a strange case Shiva;Tandav aur phir bhi itna hinduphobia..Subtle Whitewashing of #JNU labelling them as revolutionary outlaws. An extremely calculated political release with #FarmersProtest as a bckgrnd”

By the name #Tandav #AliAbbasZafar meant #Hinduphobia ka Tandav.Wht a strange case Shiva;Tandav aur phir bhi itna hinduphobia..Subtle Whitewashing of #JNU labelling them as revolutionary outlaws. An extremely calculated political release with #FarmersProtest as a bckgrnd — Kushagra Bhatnagar (@Secular_Me) January 15, 2021

@Aryan__Singh010 shared, “#Tandav Wahiyat Show. Full time waste bc😑 isse achha hi ajay devgn wli #Raajneeti dekh lo 2 baar🔥”

#Tandav Wahiyat Show.

Full time waste bc😑 isse achha hi ajay devgn wli #Raajneeti dekh lo 2 baar🔥 — Aryan Singh Rajput 💖🌟 (@Aryan__Singh010) January 15, 2021

Take a look at more reactions:

Meanwhile, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub recalled his time as a student of Delhi University, where he says he saw politics from close proximity.

The actor plays Shiva Shekhar, a student in a Delhi-based university called VNU in Tandav. His character becomes a student leader who is drawn into a political quagmire.

Asked if he took inspiration from any real-life people or incidents for his role, Zeeshan told IANS: “I keep reading things and I am quite an aware person when it comes to politics. I was also a student of Delhi University so, I have seen politics from very close proximity. It was homework of 20 years. I did not take inspiration from any (real life person or incident) because it is a fictional character though my subconscious might have taken some inspiration from real life people.”

