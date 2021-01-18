In the last few months, Mahesh Manjrekar has been in talks for good reasons. As most of us know, he’s handling Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma starrer Antim. But now, the veteran filmmaker is grabbing headlines owing to his alleged inappropriate behaviour.

Advertisement

As per reports, the non-cognizable offence has been filed against the 62-years-old filmmaker. It’s learnt that a man named Kailas Satpute has filed a complaint against Manjrekar for abusing and slapping him. It all happened over a car crash incident on the night of 15th January.

Advertisement

As per PTI, Kailas Satpute’s vehicle hit Mahesh Manjrekar’s car from behind on Pune-Solapur Highway near Yavat village. After the incident, a heated argument happened between both as Manjrekar had applied a sudden break to his car leading to road rage. Manjrekar allegedly slapped and abused Kailas, post which the latter filed a complaint in Yavat police station.

Taking to Twitter handle, ANI wrote, “Maharashtra: A non-cognizable offence has been registered at Yavat Police Station in Pune against actor Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping and abusing a person over an incident of road rage on January 15.”

Maharashtra: A non-cognizable offence has been registered at Yavat Police Station in Pune against actor Mahesh Manjrekar for allegedly slapping and abusing a person over an incident of road rage on January 15. — ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2021

Also, a video featuring Mahesh Manjrekar from the location is going viral on social media platforms. Have a look at it.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Manjrekar is working in full swing on Antim. For the same, Aayush Sharma has undergone a complete transformation. Inundated with an appreciation for his apt portrayal of a dreaded criminal, Aayush Sharma expressed his heartfelt gratitude towards everyone for offering their love.

Thanking the audience as well as the makers of the film, Aayush shared a post on social media saying, “The greatest gift as an actor is the love and appreciation from the audience. Thank you so much for blessing me with the abundant praises for the first look of #Antim. It is so overwhelming when your hard work finally pays off and efforts are appreciated.”

Antim is an official Hindi remake of Mulshi Pattern.

Must Read: Tribhanga Exclusive! Vaibhav Tatwawaadi: “Kajol Makes Sure Everyone Around Her Is Comfortable”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube