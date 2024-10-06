Bigg Boss Marathi’s 5 grand finale is set to entertain the audiences tonight, and finalist Abhijeet Sawant is one of the frontrunners to lift the trophy on the show. The OG Indian Idol winner is one of the highest-paid contestants on the show.

Interestingly, Abhijeet’s arch-rival on Indian Idol – Rahul Vaidya, has also been a part of Hindi Bigg Boss in season 14 and was one of the finalists. But you would be surprised to know the difference in paychecks for both the musical stars!

Abhijeet Sawant’s Fee For Bigg Boss Marathi 5

The Indian Idol winner has been paid a massive 3.5 lakh per week for his participation in BB Marathi 5. In fact, he is the second highest-paid contestant on the show after Nikki Tamboli, who has been paid 3.75 lakh per week. Nikki was also Rahul Vaidya’s co-contestant and finalist in Bigg Boss 14 (Hindi).