Bigg Boss Marathi’s 5 grand finale is set to entertain the audiences tonight, and finalist Abhijeet Sawant is one of the frontrunners to lift the trophy on the show. The OG Indian Idol winner is one of the highest-paid contestants on the show.
Interestingly, Abhijeet’s arch-rival on Indian Idol – Rahul Vaidya, has also been a part of Hindi Bigg Boss in season 14 and was one of the finalists. But you would be surprised to know the difference in paychecks for both the musical stars!
Abhijeet Sawant’s Fee For Bigg Boss Marathi 5
The Indian Idol winner has been paid a massive 3.5 lakh per week for his participation in BB Marathi 5. In fact, he is the second highest-paid contestant on the show after Nikki Tamboli, who has been paid 3.75 lakh per week. Nikki was also Rahul Vaidya’s co-contestant and finalist in Bigg Boss 14 (Hindi).
Rahul Vaidya’s Fee For BB 14
The accomplished singer and Indian Idol finalist was paid only 1 lakh per week when he participated in Salman Khan’s reality show! Meanwhile, his Indian Idol arch-rival Abhijeet Sawant was paid 250% higher per week. Rahul was a finalist on Bigg Boss 14 and earned 20 lakh in total from the show that ran for 20 weeks!
Abhijeet Sawant’s Total Earnings From Bigg Boss Marathi 5
Bigg Boss Marathi 5, hosted by Riteish Deshmukh, was sanctioned for 100 days but has been cut short by a month due to the arrival of Salman Khan‘s Hindi season tonight. For 10 weeks, Abhijeet Sawant has earned a massive 35 lakh in total from the show.
Bigg Boss Marathi 5 Grand finale will air on October 6 from 9.30 PM onwards on Colors Marathi and stream live on Jio Cinema.
