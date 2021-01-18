Kritika Kamra and Karan Kundrra are one of the cutest Jodi’s Indian Television have given us. Even though the first season of their show Kitani Mohabbat Hai came almost a decade ago, fans cannot get over the love saga. After two successful seasons, fans are desperately waiting for season 3.

None of us has any clue about when the season 3 will release or if the season 3 will come at all? Especially after the Instagram live of Karan and Kritika, fans have taken that as a hint of their reunion. But is it really happening? Well, we have the leading herself who is spilling the beans about season 3 and much more.

When we asked Kritika Kamra if Kitani Mohabbat Hai season 3 is in the pipelines or not? She replied, “There are no such plans. Kitani Mohabbat Hai, this conversation has been going on for years now. I think it is safe to say, that is not happening. There are no plans of us working or anything; we would probably do another Instagram live, I think.”

“When I see my tweets and stuff, people are still watching Kitani Mohabbat hai, the repeats and everything. The show has an amazing following, and they have consistently been very very loving and supportive. All these years actually, they are the same people, and they have loved the show so much, it feels good,” continued Kritika Kamra.

Fans loved their Instagram live session so much that it would have been a crime if I did not ask her about their plans to host another Instagram live session anytime in the future.

On being asked about that Kritika Kamra replied, “No that was also very impromptu. We are not really actively in touch like that. Aisa koi plan to nahi hai par you know aisehi kabhi if it happens it happens.”

Well, all we know is that fans are eagerly waiting for Kitani Mohabbat Hai season 3 and we hope that happens soon. Anyway, you can watch the entire interview below:

