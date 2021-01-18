Kapil Sharma has been entertaining us with his witty jokes and impeccable comic timing ever since he featured as a contestant on The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2007). Years after winning the show, Kapil featured on prime time TV with the Comedy Nights with Kapil and then The Kapil Sharma Show.

While the first sketch comedy, celebrity talk show aired on Colors, the latter made its way to the audience on Sony. But before this switch could be made, people thought the show was done for good.

Today, we at Koimoi, take a look at 5 times when his shows were part of controversies that led many to feel like they would go off the air. While this actually did happen, Kapil Sharma and team were able to hit back like a phoenix and the ongoing The Kapil Sharma Show is proof.

Kapil Sharma’s mid-air brawl with Sunil Grover

While Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma were best friends on the show (and their nok-jhok was something we used to wait for) the same turned out not to be true off cameras. In fact, while returning from a performance abroad in 2017, Kapil hurled abuses and got physical with Sunil while on a flight.

When a drunk Kapil was hurling abuses at Chandan Prabhakar, the episode took place, and Grover stepped in to calm the situation. The exact opposite happened, and Sunil landed up at the receiving end. The incident gained the limelight as following it the two didn’t want to work together, and fans weren’t sure what the future held for the show.

Cut to 2019, Sunil Grover was to appear with Salman Khan and the cast of Bharat on the Kapil Sharma Show. But, Sunil decided to be a no-show as he “didn’t feel like going.”

Kapil Sharma accused of misbehaving with female co-stars

It’s not shocking to hear about people in power, taking advantage of others, especially in the west. But it raised eyebrows when the person being accused was Kapil Sharma, a family person. This incident reportedly took place in 2015 and was caused by Kapil Sharma’s apparent ‘drinking problem’.

It was reported that after having one too many drinks, Kapil started misbehaving a couple of with female co-stars like Tanishaa Mukerji, singer Monali Thakur and actress Deepali Sayeed, at an after-event of the International Marathi Film Festival Awards. While he refused to comment on the incident, the fate of whether the makers would continue airing the show was a big question as this was opposite to what he was perceived on Comedy Nights with Kapil.

Kapil Sharma’s insensitive ‘joke’ about pregnant women

You can never be insensitive to any minority or secular group, and it seems Kapil Sharma forgot about this in 2014 when he cracked a joke about pregnant women. The ‘joke’ was considered so offensive that The Maharashtra State Women’s Commission issued a notice to the comedian and the channel demanding an explanation. The notice even had them summoned for a hearing.

With a legal issue overhead, the changed of the show facing the axe were high but Comedy Nights with Kapil braved the odds and continued airing episodes.

Fallout with Colors TV

Kapil Sharma and his family (team) had a fallout with the broadcasting channel, Colors towards the end of 2016/beginning of 2016.

The channel decided to pull the show off the air after a successful run of two-and-a-half years. The reason for the same was stated as Kapil’s unprofessional attitude (drinking was one of the reasons), violation of contract, perpetual demands for salary hike and more.

While the show, in fact, got cancelled, fans weren’t disappointed.

Kapil and his team of comedians make a comeback, but instead of Colors, it was on Sony. Rebranding themselves, the successful Comedy Nights with Kapil was named The Kapil Sharma Show. The show is currently enjoying a fantastic season 2.

Kapil Sharma had issued an ultimatum to ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’ makers

It’s not always possible to manage films and TV shows simultaneously, especially if it’s more than 1 episode a week. It was reported that Kapil Sharma had issued an ultimatum to the broadcasters of Comedy Nights with Kapil to the show a weekly one or it will be a no-show for four months (as he would be shooting). Well, his demands were met, but soon the show moved channels.

Are you a fan of The Kapil Sharma Show or did you prefer Comedy Nights With Kapil? Let us know in the comments.

