The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed the presence of actors-turned-politicians Raj Babbar and Jaya Prada in the latest episode. From Kapil’s flirting with the evergreen Jaya Prada to the revelation of some inside anecdotes, this episode proved to be intriguing and entertaining at the same time.

Advertisement

While talking, Jaya revealed working with the legendary actor Rajesh Khanna. She spoke about him arriving late on the sets of his films. Not just that, she also revealed of him having a vada pav before giving shots (which won’t be mandatory for every single time we guess).

Advertisement

Jaya Prada revealed, “Rajesh Khanna would come very late on the set. He would come at 8 pm for 7 am call time, first eat vada pav and then give one shot, and pack up at 9 pm.”

Kapil Sharma while doing his routine flirting with the stars said, “I was thinking about this, the first time you must have entered the Parliament, for once every MP must have turned around, said ‘Aaye haaye’.” Reacting to the same, show’s judge, Archana Puran Singh said, “Not everyone is like you Kapil.” To which Kapil added, “To tell you the truth, everyone is indeed like me.”

Recently Kapil Sharma signed a new series with Netflix. Making an announcement, he took the social media and wrote, “Don’t believe the rumours guys, only believe me. I’m coming on @NetflixIndia soon Star-struck. this is the auspicious news .”

In the announcement video, we saw Kapil Sharma struggling with the pronunciation of ‘auspicious’. When he gets to know, he can do it in Hindi, he says, “Really? Well, anyway, I was almost prepared with English. But that’s okay. If Netflix themselves are so Indian, what’s the need for me to forcefully speak in English? So I will be coming on your TV, laptops and phones, that is on Netflix. This was the auspicious news.”

Must Read: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Tabu Had Almost Denied Kartik Aaryan Starrer, Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube