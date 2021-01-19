Erica Fernandes has ruled the television with her roles as Prerna Basu. Yes, we’re talking about the reboot of Ekta Kapoor created Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She was paired opposite Parth Samthaan and their chemistry was talk of the town. Hina Khan and later Aamna Sharif took over as Komolika. But what if we say the leading lady now wants to turn the vamp? Read on for all the details.

It’s been a while now that fans have seen Erica on-screen. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 went off the air on 3rd October 2020. Ever since the actress has not taken up any project. But she makes sure to give fans a sneak peek into her personal life via Instagram. She also uploads YouTube videos every now and then providing skincare and makeup tips.

As fans continue to speculate about Erica Fernandes’ upcoming projects, the beauty says she wants to experiment. She wants to play comical as well as negative roles. In a conversation with TOI, Erica said, “So far, I have played nice, strong characters. I think I should explore more roles and characters now. I am very interested in doing comedy, negative roles or something that has action-drama.”

Erica Fernandes continues, “I want to do something new so that people can also see the different sides I that have to show. Whatever comes my way and is interesting, I’ll do it.”

However, Erica has set the records straight when she mentioned the big screen is not her ultimate goal. “For me, content matters and whatever I take up now, I want to be a part of shows that have good content – be it on the small screen or the big screen. I need something that will challenge me as an actor,” said the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress.

