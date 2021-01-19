Apart from her stint as Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Munmun Dutta is living her life to fullest with a newly started vlogging channel. She’s highly active when it comes to posting new content and recently, she introduced us to her lunch date.

It was yesterday, Munmun posted a new vlog where she enjoys a day out with her date and grabs lunch. She reveals it to be her first outing in restaurant post-COVID-19 pandemic. Can you make any guesses on who’s the lucky one to go out on a date with the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress? Well, let us help you.

It’s none other than Munmun Dutta’s mom. Yes, for the first time ever, the actress introduced us to her mom. In the latest video, Munmun is seen enjoying a Mexican lunch with her mom. Post enjoying tasty food in Mumbai’s restaurant, she along with her mom have a fun time at Juhu beach.

Watch the full video below:

Meanwhile, Munmun Dutta recently posted a video titled ‘What’s In My Bag?’ on her YouTube channel. In the video, she revealed the secret stuff she always carries with herself. She revealed one interesting thing she carries, for which she is highly obsessed. Revealing about her favourite stuff, she spoke about lip balm which is always in her bag. She says, “Meri obsession with lip balm goes to a different level altogether like if I don’t have a lip balm, mein ghee uthake bhi laga lungi.”

In the same video, Munmun Dutta even revealed that she feels like an anxiety attack if her phone battery goes below 50 per cent. She said, “Mujhe ek anxiety attack ki tarah ata hai, agar mere phone ki battery 50% se niche hoti hai. Mujhe aisa lagta hai ki mere phone me hamesha 100% hona chahiye, nahi toh 50% toh hona hi chahiye. So that kahi pe bhi mai agar atak jau, life me, chargers mere paas hona chhaiye ki mai charge kar pau and I can reach people.”

