Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is always in the buzz for some reason. If not the sitcom, it is the star cast who comes up with daily updates. The latest one making noise is Palak Sidhwani. She replaced Nidhi Bhanushali as Sonu back in 2019.

It is very well known that each one of Taarak Mehta actors enjoys unprecedented fame. Although it takes time for viewers to adapt to replacements. Be it Sunayana Fozdar or Palak herself, fans compare them to the original stars till date.

Palak Sidhwani in her latest Instagram post can be seen participating in the ‘This Or That’ challenge. It basically involves users to pick between the two options and take the left or right door as per the choices made.

Amongst other things, Palak Sidhwani had to pick between favourite Bollywood actor. Options were Shah Rukh Khan and Tiger Shroff. The Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress did not take a minute to make her pick and chose SRK.

In another sequence, Palak had to choose her favourite film and options were Chhichhore and Baaghi 3. The beauty again ditched Tiger Shroff to chose the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer. She also revealed that her favourite lockdown food was Pizza, favourite song is Apna Time Aayega. Last but not the least, Sidhwani’s favourite sports player is Virat Kohli!

Palak seems to have been promoting the Voot Awards as her caption suggests. She wrote, “I voted for my favourites, now it’s your turn, Visit the Voot app now and vote. Hurry up! 🧡💃 @nickindiaofficial @voot”

Meanwhile, Palak Sidhwani recently gifted a luxury car to her father. The actress shared the first glimpse of it on her Instagram along with a heartfelt note!

