The Kapil Sharma Show always manages to make its viewers smile. However, it takes a lot of hard work behind the curtains. Sometimes that may even cause creative differences between the artists. Something similar reportedly happened between Krushna Abhishek and Kiku Sharda. The duo allegedly had a fallout over a joke on Govinda. But it seems, all of the reports were nothing but baseless rumours.

For the unversed, the incident took place when Coolie No 1 cast graced the show. During a stint, Krushna and Kiku were supposed to play the iconic duo of Dharmendra and Sunny Deol from Dharamveer and Jeet.

The Kapil Sharma Show witnessed the duo crack up the audiences with their character roles. During a sequence, Krushna Abhishek chided Kiku Sharda as a part of his sketch and said, “Chee Chee aise baat nahi karte.”

To this, Kiku Sharda replied, “Chi Chi to aapse baat nahi karte.” As Bollywood fans know, Govinda is famously known as ‘Chi Chi’ in Bollywood. Reportedly, this left Krushna Abhishek red-faced.

However, Krushna in a conversation with Hindustan Times has clarified that there’s no bad blood. “There is no fight between me and Kiku. These are all just rumours. I love him, and I absolutely love working with him,” he said.

Kiku too broke his silence and added, “There is no fight at all, it’s a part of the script yaar.” When asked if it is difficult to joke on something so personal, he added, “No, because invariably we are on the same page. Our final motive is to entertain the audience. That is what we are striving to do. Obviously, scripts are discussed internally before we go on stage. It’s nothing at all which both of us don’t know. We are aware, there’s no chance of anything like that happening.”

Well, it seems all is well, after all!

