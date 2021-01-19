Bollywood film fanatics would know that it thrives on controversies. Almost everything became controversies be it, actors, their personal lives or their movies. When a thought-provoking Bollywood movie releases, it won’t go down well with either extra sensitive people or the Indian Censor Board.

Advertisement

So here are some of the scenes from Bollywood films that left a few audiences shocked and question the scene.

Kabir Singh

While Shahid Kapoor’s character Kabir Singh was heavily criticised, one particular scene shocked the audience. In a scene, Kabir shouts at Preeti in public and she responds by slapping him. But when Kabir is angry at her for some bizarre reason, he slaps her. The scene raised many eyebrows and left audience confused. The scene also created a lot of controversies among the masses.

Nishabd

Advertisement

Ram Gopal Varma’s 2007 film was difficult to digest for Indians. Several scenes from the film were said to be ‘against our values’. A lot of controversies erupted owing to scenes that showcased a middle-aged man kissing a young girl.

Bandit Queen

Shekhar Kapur’s film Bandit Queen was one of the most controversial films of Bollywood. Seema Biswas’s nude scenes and abusive language in the movie created a lot of controversies. The film was based on the life of Phoolan Devi which was covered in the book India’s Bandit Queen: The True Story of Phoolan Devi by Mala Sen.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Raj Kapoor directorial film was released in 1978. The film had steamy scenes of Zeenat Aman which didn’t go down well with the audiences at that time. It was also banned for some time however, later the ban was lifted and the movie became a huge box office success at that time.

PK

Rajkumar Hirani’s satirical comedy-drama film triggered a social debate among the masses. Reportedly, some of the scenes of the movie hurt the sentiments of several religious groups. Some audiences felt that scenes from the film mocked their customs as superstitions.

Must Read: Sajid Khan Accused By Sherlyn Chopra: “He Asked Me To Feel His Pen*s”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube