Bollywood has seen many successful actors and filmmakers launching their kids and relatives in the film industry. And this year too is no different. As per the reports and announcements we have been coming across, many star kids will showcase their acting capabilities soon in front of the camera.

Advertisement

From Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi and Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya to Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan – take a look at some Bollywood star kids who are all set to impress us soon.

Khushi Kapoor

Advertisement

Just yesterday, producer Boney Kapoor revealed in an interview that his younger daughter Khushi Kapoor would soon be making her Bollywood debut. Revealing that she is keen on acting, the proud dad said an announcement would be made soon. After seeing the dhamaka Janhvi Kapoor made in her debut film, we are now waiting to see Khushi work her magic.

Ahaan Panday

Chunky Panday’s nephew, Ahaan Panday is all set to make his Bollywood debut soon and that too in a YRF production. This film, which marks the directorial debut of Shiv Rawaii, is said to be a superhero film and will feature Ajay Devgn (as a superhero).

Shanaya Kapoor

Just like cousin Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor is also planning to soon enter Bollywood. In fact, in 2019 after making her debut at le Bal in Paris, Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor’s daughter expresses their desire to enter the Hindi film industry. In August 2020, Sanjay even spoke about her debut and said that it had been delayed owing to the ongoing pandemic. Hopefully, an announcement regarding this will be made soon.

Renée Sen

While the other Bollywood star kids are still to make their debut in front of the camera, Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renée Sen has already showcased her acting chops to all. She made her debut in Kabeer Khurana’s Suttabaazi. The film revolves around a mother and daughter’s relationship in the lockdown period, where Renée plays a rebellious 20-year-old.

Ahan Shetty

Suniel Shetty’s son, Ahan Shetty is all set to make his big Bollywood debut with the Bollywood remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100. The film directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala stars Tara Sutaria opposite Ahan. Titled Tadap, the film went on floors on August 6, 2019. A release date for the same is still to be announced.

Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari is all set to make her Hindi film debut in Vivek Oberoi’s Rosie The Saffron Chapter. Based on true events that took place in Gurugram, the film is centered on the disappearance of a woman in the city. Palak plays a call centre employee in it.

While these Bollywood star kids are going to impress us now, Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have already followed in his footsteps. While Suhana made her acting debut in a YouTube short film titled The Grey Part Of Blue, Aryan has lent his voice for Simba in The Lion King (2019). While we did get a glimpse of little Aryan in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001), we would love to see these sibling feature in a full-fledged Bollywood film.

Which Bollywood star kid are you most excited to see on screen? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Sonam Kapoor Will Not Be Attending Childhood Friend Varun Dhawan’s Wedding, Here’s Why

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube