Wedding bells have started to ring in the Dhawan mansion as they are all gearing up for the younger lad Varun Dhawan to get married to his long time girlfriend Natasha Dalal. The wedding festivities have already begun, and the wedding will supposedly take place on January 24 in Alibaug. But, the latest reports suggest that Varun’s childhood friend Sonam Kapoor will not be present to witness this grand function.

The two lovebirds will get married in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family members and close friends. Popular tinsel town celebs including Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Katrina Kaif are expected to attended the much-awaited wedding. But what is that will stop Sonam and her hubby Anand Ahuja to miss the celebration? Keep scrolling further to know more.

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Sonam Kapoor won’t be able to attend Varun Dhawan’s wedding in Alibaug. Varun and Sonam are childhood buddies, and they shared a close bond with each other.

Sonam Kapoor is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Blind in Glasgow. Sonam won’t be able to travel to India due to the Coronavirus crisis and new COVID-19 strain, the report in Bollywood Hungama said. One has to follow the quarantine rules after international travel and hence, she won’t attend the wedding ceremony.

Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor, sister Rhea Kapoor and brother Harshvardhan Kapoor will be present at the wedding.

Talking about Varun Dhawan, he will reportedly get hitched in a sunset wedding. The wedding festivities with all the naach gaana will commence from January 21. Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts. The SOTY actor made his relationship with his ladylove official on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee With Karan 6. The two lovebirds have been dating for a long time, even before his big Bollywood debut.

Varun was last seen in ‘Coolie No.1’ opposite Sara Ali Khan on the professional front. The David Dhawan directorial premiered directly on Amazon Prime Video on December 25.

Varun Dhawan has recently completed the first schedule of Jug Jugg Jeeyo. The comedy-drama also stars Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Neetu Singh. Veteran actress and Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Singh will make her return to the silver screen with this one.

