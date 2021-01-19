Deepika Padukone is one of the busiest actors this tear. With a line at par with Akshay Kumar, the actor has a lot of sets to shuffle. While all her films are constantly in headlines, it is Pathan that is confirmed but not confirmed. There was no one from the team that had yet spoken about the film. Turns out Deepika has taken the reigns in her hand and has confirmed the film. Not just that, she has also spoken about The Intern remake, Shakun Batra directorial and her other projects. Read on to know everything.

Pathan stars Deepika Padukone alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The Siddharth Anand directorial has already gone on floors, but the makers and the team have been tight-lipped about the same. Reported the Chhappak actor has already shot for a couple of days and will join the team later this year.

Recently while talking to TOI, Deepika Padukone spilled the beans on all the projects. The actor called Shakun Batra’s film a relationship drama never seen before in the Indian cinema. It was after this she confirmed Pathan. She said, “So, I immediately started with Shakun Batra’s film, which is a relationship story that we haven’t seen in Indian cinema before. Then there is Pathan, an action film with Shah Rukh Khan, next is Nag Ashwin’s multilingual film with Prabhas.”

Deepika Padukone then opened up about The Intern remake and Mahabharata in which she plays Draupadi. “Then I am doing a remake of Anne Hathaway’s movie The Intern, which is so relevant in today’s times when you have the millennial and the older generation coming together. And then, the most famous story comes out of our country, Mahabharata, in which I am playing Draupadi; I want to tell that story to the world,” Padukone said.

Well, at least Shah Rukh Khan fans now have. A confirmation straight from the horse’s mouth. How excited are you for Deepika Padukone’s line up? Let us know in the comments section below.

