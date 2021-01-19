Varun Dhawan is all set to tie the knot to longtime girlfriend and childhood sweetheart, Natasha Dalal within a week’s time. The couple, who went to the same school (Maneckji Cooper), were friends for years before becoming gf-bf. But do you all remember Varun Dhawan being linked to co-stars and co-debutant actress Alia Bhatt?

In case you don’t let us refresh your mind. Varun and Alia, who made their big Bollywood debut along with Sidharth Malhotra in the 2011 Karan Johar’s film Student of the Year, were romantically paired together in real life during 2016. The stars even spoke about this rumoured linkup.

Since their debut together, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt have starred as each other’s romantic interest in multiple projects including Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Kalank. While not on sets, the duo was even spotted chilling together on numerous occasion fanning rumours of a possible linkup. These flames made the headline in 2016 when the two were shooting Badrinath Ki Dulhania in Singapore. So what happened then? And how did the stars react??

While shooting in Singapore, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt were snapped on a lunch date, and that became something that everyone was talking about. Post this speculative relationship became the talk of the town, Varun went on record and stated that there was no such thing. He revealed that Alia was a friend of his – and not a ‘friend’ that actors imply while hiding a relationship.

In fact, while in conversation with a daily in 2017, Varun spoke about the Singapore lunch date rumour. He was quoted saying, “Yes, it was very upsetting for me too. And it’s purely due to the fact that Alia and I were working extremely hard [in Singapore] on the film. We were conscious about the fact that we were pairing up for the third time, and so, we were like, ‘we should do something novel and unique.”

While talking about the false linkup rumours with Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan said, “When these things [such rumours] come in, sometimes, it makes your work look frivolous. It makes people say things like, ‘yaar, yeh log yahi kar rahein hain’. It got irritating at that point, but now, it’s fine. It’s part and parcel of being an actor, and you also take such things with a pinch of salt.”

Well, both stars are currently were happy with their respective better halves. While the prep and functions for Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s wedding are presently underway, news of Alia Bhatt and bf-actor Ranbir Kapoor planning to walk down the aisle are also in the headlines.

We wish Varun-Natasha and Alia-Ranbir loads of love in their personal lives.

