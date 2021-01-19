Team India defeated Australia in a thrilling final session on Day 5 of the fourth and final Test of India Vs Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. The win prompted a flurry of congratulatory messages from the tinsel town. Celebs like Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Mohanlal reacted to the epic win at Gabba.

Advertisement

Reportedly, the Aussies had not been defeated at the Gabba since falling to Viv Richards’ all-conquering West Indies side by nine wickets in 1988. Following the victory, the mood was celebratory on social media. While fans began with hilarious meme fest, several celebrities expressed their happiness at the historic win during the India Vs Australia match. Hashtags like #TeamIndia and #IndiavsAus began trending on Twitter.

Advertisement

After BCCI earlier today tweeted, “Fortress Gabba captured as #TeamIndia beat Australia and win the Border-Gavaskar Series 2-1,” it opened flood gates of congratulatory messages from celebrities.

Shah Rukh Khan congratulated team India on the win and tweeted, “What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India!”

https://twitter.com/iamsrk/status/1351455658462179332

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal tweeted, “Epic !!! Congratulations Team India #INDvsAUS”

Akshay Kumar tweeted, “Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history…truly Champions Clapping hands sign #INDvsAUS”

Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history…truly Champions 👏 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1tNTttez9V — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 19, 2021

South superstar Mahesh Babu also tweeted, “History was made once again!! The Gabba has been conquered… series sealed 2-1!! Still in a daze! Will cherish this day for a long time. Congratulations on the historic win, Team India!! Incredibly happy and proud Flag of IndiaFlag of IndiaFlag of India #AUSvsIND”

History was made once again!! The Gabba has been conquered… series sealed 2-1!! Still in a daze! Will cherish this day for a long time. Congratulations on the historic win, Team India!! Incredibly happy and proud 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #AUSvsIND — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 19, 2021

Nimrat Kaur on Twitter wrote, “Winning with style, grace and valour. Just. So. Damn. Proud. #TeamIndia #INDvsAUS #CHAMPIONS #WARRIORS #PROUDPROUDINDIAN”

Actress Pranitha Subash tweeted, “What an epic performance by #TeamIndia! Pocketed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and breached the Aussie fortress, the Gabba after 32 yrs! #AUSvsIND #GabbaTest #INDvsAUS”

What an epic performance by #TeamIndia! Pocketed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and breached the Aussie fortress, the Gabba after 32 yrs! #AUSvsIND #GabbaTest #INDvsAUS ✨ — Pranitha Subhash (@pranitasubhash) January 19, 2021

Sunny Deol on twitter wrote, “Never ever underestimate any Indian #INDvsAUS”

“Never ever underestimate any Indian”🇮🇳#INDvsAUS — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 19, 2021

Actress Sayami Kher too tweeted, “Tears rolling down my eyes. The last time I got so emotional was at Wankhede when India lifted the WC. Take a bow Team India. Aye aye captain @ajinkyarahane88 #INDvsAUS #TeamIndia #GabbaTest”

Tears rolling down my eyes. The last time I got so emotional was at Wankhede when India lifted the WC. Take a bow Team India. Aye aye captain @ajinkyarahane88 🙏🏽 #INDvsAUS #TeamIndia #GabbaTest pic.twitter.com/SCJXCjZTkz — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) January 19, 2021

Bobby Deol tweeted, “Proud of #TeamIndia What an incredible win! Flexed biceps #IndVsAus.”

Actor Siddharth Malhotra too tweeted, What a match! Exceptional game and excellent performance…Congratulations Team India #INDvsAUS”

What a match!

Exceptional game and excellent performance…

Congratulations Team India🇮🇳#INDvsAUS — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) January 19, 2021

What do you think about the India Vs Australia match and Team India’s historic win? Let us know in the comments.

Must Read: Deepika Padukone Unfiltered On Pathan With Shah Rukh Khan, The Intern Remake, Working With Prabhas & More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube