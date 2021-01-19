Soham Rockstar Entertainment’s Dhaakad is India’s first female-led spy thriller and is being mounted on a massive scale. The makers of the film recently announced that the film will release on Gandhi Jayanti weekend in cinemas this year. While the makers released Kangana Ranaut’s look from the film already, Arjun Rampal’s character appearance is not out!

Dhaakad, which will feature high octane action sequences, will see Arjun playing the role of Kangana’s arch-nemesis aka the villain of the film. Today, the makers of the film released Rampal’s poster and he looks slick and spine chilling at the same time. The actor’s deadly face-off sequences with Agent Agni is something we are eager to see.

Taking to Twitter, Arjun Rampal shared his look poster from Dhaakad along with some details. He wrote, “Boom (Collision symbol) Evil has a new name- Rudraveer! an antagonist who is dangerous, deadly and cool at the same time! @SohamRockstrEnt ‘s #Dhaakad in cinemas on 1st October 2021! @KanganaTeam @DeepakMukut @RazyGhai #sohelmaklai @divyadutta25 @castingchhabra @rajiv_gmenon @writish”

Talking about his new avatar in Dhaakad, Arjun Rampal said, “I am really looking forward to start shooting for Dhaakad. I play a never attempted before character, an antagonist who is deadly and cool, all at once. As an actor, I am constantly on the look-out for parts that challenge me. Dhaakad is definitely going to help me explore a different side to me.”

The makers have also roped in Tetsuo Nagata, an award-winning cinematographer who has worked in major Hollywood action flicks.

Dhaakad, touted to be a world-class spy thriller, is directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai. The film is presented by Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt Ltd in association with Kamal Mukut, Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum films. Dhaakad will release on October 1, 2021.

