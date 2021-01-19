Whenever someone asks me about the best time of my life, I think it has to be my college days. The carefree, zero responsibility days, the time when first love just kicks your adrenaline for many. Well, there are many firsts which we go through during our college days. Now that it is difficult to literally get those days back, we thought we would take you on a nostalgic ride. From Shah Rukh Khan–Kajol–Rani Mukerji’s Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Arjun Kapoor–Alia Bhatt’s 2 States, we bring to you a list of college romance movies which might remind you of your first love.

Advertisement

Fasten your seat belts, and allow yourself to jet on this romantic ride. We bet you are going to call your college friends tonight if you guys are still in touch!

KUCH KUCH HOTA HAI

Advertisement

‘Pyaar dosti hai’ is what Shah Rukh Khan has taught us in Kuch Kuch Hota hai. A movie which made us realise that a girl and boy can be best friends and that a best friend makes for a perfect life-partner. From Kajol’s tomboy look to Rani Mukerji’s born-to-be-a-diva look, from friendship’s day to summer camp days this movie was a package and still has our hearts. I think this movie is going to be a fun watch for every generation and not only ’90s kids.

2 STATES

I think Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s 2 States has given a new twist to inter-caste marriages. This movie has made everyone realise that marriage is not only between two individuals but two families. From falling in love to convincing parents and finally getting married, lovers from different caste, you have a step by step guide here.

Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na

The perfect example of friends turned lovers can be seen in this Imran Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer. Although the story was a typical college romance, it worked immensely well amongst the youngsters as they could relate to every bit shown in the film and it had a fresh take on everything.

Main Hoon Na

If the teacher is as hot as Sushmita Sen, then how can a student not fall in love with her? Does this remind you of your first crush? Well, this movie will definitely take you back to your college days and remind you of the teacher you had a crush on. Apart from that, most of us girls have dressed up to impress the guy we liked in college, just like Amrita Rao does for Zayed Khan. The prom nights, the Valentines Day celebration, everything will take you on a nostalgic ride.

Ishq Vishk

Love triangles were definitely a thing then and now. The good girl falling in love with the bad boy and then getting her heartbroken is something which never gets old and attracts many even today. Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shehnaz Treasurywala’s college romance was a cute love story which will still have our attention if it plays on TV.

Must Read: Radhe: Salman Khan Announces The Film’s Theatrical Release In His Own ‘Blockbuster’ Style!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube