Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Monday teased his fans with a tweet, asking if he is affable or not.

SRK’s post came in response to a tweet posted by the official account of Kolkata Knight Riders wishing the team’s co-owner Jay Mehta a happy birthday.

“To the most affable gentleman in our set-up. Happiest birthday to our very own #JayMehta! May this year reap unbridled joy, success, and good health #KKR #HappyBirthdayJayMehta,” reads the tweet posted by KKR.

Happy Birthday to Jaybhai and all our love to him….but I am not affable or what??!!! https://t.co/6ktYAA4rTh — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 18, 2021

Reacting to this tweet, SRK wrote: “Happy Birthday to Jaybhai and all our love to him… but I am not affable or what??!!!”

Fans of the superstar responded to his tweet showering him with their love and appreciation.

“Coz u r the most affable person in the world,” commented a fan of Shah Rukh Khan.

“Love you infinite times sir,” expressed another fan of SRK.

“Love you king..See you all in the Big screen in 2021 : #ShahRukhKhan..” wrote another fan.

“#Pathan craze. Announce this movie sir It’ll create havoc at the Box Office,” suggested another fan.

Unconfirmed reports suggest that Shah Rukh Khan is currently shooting for his forthcoming film “Pathan”, directed by Siddharth Anand and co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. As per reports last year, SRK is also scheduled to feature in South director Atlee’s next film. Rumours suggest he has a double role in the film.

