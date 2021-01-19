Actress Deepika Padukone says she is more fond of baking than cooking and reveals she is an expert at making cookies. On Tuesday, Deepika joined the latest Instagram trend and hosted a Ask Me Anything session for fans.

When one fan asked her about the “favourite food that she makes by herself”, Deepika said: “Favourite food I bake I’d say cookies. I’m more fond of baking than cooking so I have to say cookies are my strength.”

On the work front, the actress has a busy year ahead. Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shakun Batra’s upcoming yet-untitled film that also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/deepikapadukone/2489888268553578334/

Deepika Padukone will also be seen in an untitled film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas, and she has “’83” in line where she stars opposite husband Ranveer Singh.

Deepika will also unite with Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan for the first time for an action-adventure, “Fighter”, which will be directed by Siddharth Anand.

Meanwhile, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh shared a romantic post of his actress wife Deepika Padukone, whom he lovingly tagged as Biwi No. 1.

Ranveer posted the picture on Instagram recently, on the occasion of Deepika’s birthday. In the image, Ranveer is seen hugging Deepika from behind and planting a kiss on her cheek.

